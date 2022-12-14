Alayna Kraus • Okawville basketball

A 5-foot-7 junior who doubles as a shooting and point guard, Kraus led the Rockets to a pair of victories last week, including a victory over perennial large-school power Edwardsville, as Okawville remained unbeaten after eight games. Against Edwardsville, she scored a game-high 20 points, including three 3-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds as Okawville topped the Tigers 40-26. Kraus also had 10 points, five rebounds and six steals in a 46-12 conference victory over Chester. An all-conference selection as a freshman and sophomore and an all-tournament honoree at Nashville in November, Kraus is averaging 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals.