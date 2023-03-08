The 5-foot-7 junior guard helped spearhead the Rockets to the third state championship in program history but first since 2000. Kraus scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Okawville knocked off Christopher 56-35 in the Class 1A state championship game. She also had 23 points and eight rebounds during a 49-31 victory against Galena in the semifinals. Kraus kicked off the week with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Okawville beat Havana 58-45 in the super-sectional round, earning a berth in the semifinals for the first time since 2006. The Rockets finished 34-4 and on a 14-game win streak. Voted first team all-state both by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, Kraus scored in double figures in every game, averaging 19.2 points and 3.6 rebounds a game.