Alex Bray • Marquette wrestling

A senior who has signed with Illinois for football, Bray won the championship of the 285-pound weight class at Summit’s 141 Rumble. He handed De Soto senior Isaac Foeller his first loss of the season by defeating him 6-2 in the championship match, avenging a loss by fall to Foeller in the championship match at the Fort Zumwalt East Tournament in December. Bray (14-2) won his other two matches at Summit with pins and has nine pins on the season. A state qualifier in wrestling last season, Bray was first-team All-Metro, first-team all-state and conference defensive player of the year as a lineman in football last fall.