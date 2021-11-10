 Skip to main content
Alex Hohlen • Marquette soccer
Alex Hohlen • Marquette soccer

Alex Hohlen, Marquette

Alex Hohlen, Marquette soccer

A senior midfielder, Hohlen helped the Mustangs capture a Class 4 district championship with wins over Parkway South and Metro Catholic Conference powers De Smet and CBC. In a 2-1 comeback win over CBC in the district final, Hohlen scored on a header in the 74th minute to snap a 1-1 tie, and the Mustangs held off late CBC pressure for the win. Hohlen had the second and third Mustangs’ goals in a 3-0 district semifinal win over De Smet and he had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 district quarterfinal win over Parkway South. Last season, Hohlen earned second-team all-state, all-district, and third team All-Metro honors last season.

