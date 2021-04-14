A senior center and center defender, Napawan helped the Colts go 3-0 last week. He had six goals and two assists as Central doubled up Ladue 14-7, scored five goals and assisted on two others in an 11-9 victory against CBC and capped off the week by scoring six times and adding two assists in a 12-11 win over De Smet in a game that the Colts trailed 8-6 after three quarters. The win over De Smet snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series against the Spartans. Napawan is among area scoring leaders with 25 goals and nine assists. Napawan has committed to play water polo at McKendree University.
Alex Napawan • Parkway Central water polo