A senior, Nicozisin notched his 100th career victory last week. He achieved the milestone last Wednesday with a pin of Ladue’s Josh Julian 1 minute and 32 seconds into the 145-pound match of a dual. Nicozisin also was dominant in Lafayette’s Fred Ross Duals on Saturday, winning all four of his matches by fall. At the Liberty Invitational, Nicozisin won all five of his matches. Nicozisin is 18-1 with 16 wins by fall this season. A two-time state qualifier, Nicozisin went 2-2 at last year’s state tournament. He made Marquette’s varsity baseball team as a junior before the season was canceled.
Alex Nicozisin • Marquette wrestling