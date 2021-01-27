A junior, Turley ran his record to 21-0 by finishing first in the 113-pound weight class at the Fort Zumwalt South Invitational. He won a 5-1 decision in the championship match against Hannibal freshman Tristen Essig. Turley won by tech fall twice in pool competition before winning his semifinal match by fall in 1:33. It was the second tournament victory of the season for Turley, who also won the Union Tournament. Last season, he finished fourth at 106 pounds at the Class 3 state tournament after placing second in district competition.
Alex Turley • Webster Groves wrestling