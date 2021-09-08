Alexa Riddel • Parkway West softball

A freshman center fielder, Riddel helped the Longhorns win the championship of the Parkway Tournament. For the week, Riddel was 10 for 18 with three doubles, one triple and her first high school home run. In a 10-9 win over Marquette in the championship game, she went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. With West trailing 7-6 in the fourth inning, Riddel threw out a runner to take the momentum from Marquette and keep the game tight. Then with the Longhorns leading 10-9 in the seventh inning with runners at first and second and one out, she made a diving catch in right-center field.