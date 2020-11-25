Alexander Birkel • MICDS soccer

A senior forward, Birkel scored the lone goal of the Class 2 state championship game to lead the Rams a 1-0 win over Orchard Farm for the first boys soccer state championship in program history. Birkel’s goal came in the 18th minute with an assist from Walter Ralph, who held off Orchard Farm defenders to make a short pass thru the penalty area to Birkel, who poked the ball into the corner of the goal. A three-year starter, Birkel finished the season with eight goals (three game-winners) and seven assists, garnering him second-team all-Metro League and first-team all-district honors. He had 33 goals and 16 assists in his career at MICDS.
