Alexander Seyer • Parkway West water polo
A senior who plays the 2-meter position, Seyer led the Longhorns to the Missouri Water Polo district championship. He scored a team-high six goals, including four on five-meter penalty shots, to lift West to an 11-10 win over Kirkwood in the championship game. The title was the fourth for top-seeded West (15-0) in its ninth championship appearance. Seyer, who also had an assist in the game, had seven goals and an assist in a 16-7 semifinal win over Parkway Central and netted a hat trick and an assist in a 16-6 quarterfinal victory over De Smet. He finished the season with 61 goals and 27 assists. He was also member of the swimming team.

