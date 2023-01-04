Ali Haiser • Marquette wrestling

A senior, Haiser ran her record to 17-0 in winning the championship of the 170-pound weight class in the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High in Columbia, Mo. She won all six of her matches in the tournament by fall, capping it off by pinning Kickapoo’s Wendy Riley-Washington, a state champion last season, in the third period at the 4:26 mark. Haiser, who is wrestling up a weight class, has pinned 16 of her 17 opponents and has won one match by decision this season. She also has won tournaments at Union and Fort Zumwalt East. Haiser missed last season with a knee injury after finishing fourth in state as a sophomore.