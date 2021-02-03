A 5-foot-10 senior guard, Jordan hit eight 3-pointers, one shy of the single-game school record, and finished with a game-high 24 points in a 64-42 win over Hazelwood West. The school record is owned by her sister Amy, who hit nine in a game last season. Jordan, who made 18 3-pointers in three games last week, had 15 points (five 3-pointers) and three assists in a 62-27 win at Clayton and 15 points (five 3-pointers) in an 84-35 win over Hancock. She was an integral part of a Vikings winning streak that reached five games. A spot starter last season, Jordan has taken over as a full-time starter this year and is averaging eight points with a total of 47 3-pointers.
Ali Jordan • Parkway North basketball