Alijah Carter • Pattonville basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Carter led the Pirates to a pair of wins last week with two double-doubles. In a 64-61 overtime victory over University City, he had 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and 15 rebounds. The Pirates had their offense in high gear in their next game, eclipsing the century mark with Carter leading the way by racking up 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 108-35 win over Parkway South. A three-year starter who was named to the all-tournament team at Washington in January, Carter is averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.9 steals.

