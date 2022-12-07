Alivia McCulla • Parkway South basketball

A 6-foot senior forward who has signed with Rockhurst University, McCulla scored her 1,000th career point in a 63-38 win over Parkway Central on a night when she scored a team-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff. It was the second 20-point game of the week for McCulla, who reached that total and grabbed five rebounds in a 52-37 win over Parkway West. McCulla, who is averaging 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds this season after averaging 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds last season, has been all-district and all-conference the past three seasons. She also plays volleyball and soccer.