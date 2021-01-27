A 6-foot sophomore forward, McCulla led the Patriots to a pair of victories last week. She filled up the scoresheets with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 61-31 victory at Seckman. Three days later, Parkway South defeated Lafayette 69-62 and McCulla had a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds. A second-team all-district selection last season, McCulla is among the area leaders in rebounding (8.1) and is averaging 13 points. She started every game as a freshman, averaging 8.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. She also plays soccer.
Alivia McCulla • Parkway South basketball