Aliyah Adams • Timberland track and field

A senior, Adams helped the Wolves capture the team title of the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational. She won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.81, placed first in the long jump with a leap of 4.68 meters and ran a 1:07.27 split on the third leg of the Wolves’ 1,600 relay, which finished third. It was the first outdoor meet of the season for Adams, who finished second place in the long jump (5.21 meters) at the Ozark Indoor Series at Principia College in February. At last year’s Class 5 state meet, she finished fifth in the 300 hurdles and ninth in both the long jump and 100 hurdles. Her time of 15.53 at state in the 100 hurdles broke the school record.