Aliyah Williams • Parkway North basketball
0 comments

Aliyah Williams • Parkway North basketball

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Aliyah Williams, Parkway North

Aliyah Williams, Parkway North basketball

A 5-foot-3 junior point guard, Williams had a great week at the Visitation Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. She poured in 35 points in a 59-50 win over Whitfield in the third-place game and prior to that, put up big numbers in wins over Kirkwood (26 points) and John Burroughs (14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals) and in a loss to Incarnate Word (24 points, 3 assists). Overall, Williams is averaging a team-high 18.3 points and four assists. A second-year starter, Williams earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports