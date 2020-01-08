A 5-foot-3 junior point guard, Williams had a great week at the Visitation Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team. She poured in 35 points in a 59-50 win over Whitfield in the third-place game and prior to that, put up big numbers in wins over Kirkwood (26 points) and John Burroughs (14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals) and in a loss to Incarnate Word (24 points, 3 assists). Overall, Williams is averaging a team-high 18.3 points and four assists. A second-year starter, Williams earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a sophomore.
Aliyah Williams • Parkway North basketball
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the same game, Bruns, a 6-foot senior forward, scorer her 1,000th career point and broke Kirkwood’s career blocked shots record with her 28…
A junior who wrestles in the 182-pound weight class, Conroy has won all 12 of his matches this season, seven of which have come by pin. He won…
A 6-foot-5 senior shooting guard/small forward, Schwepker helped the Bulldogs capture the championship of the St. Charles West Warrior Classic…
A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Bland led the Panthers to four wins last week as they ran their winning streak to five games. She put up big numbe…
A junior, Meyer won tournament championships on successive days last week. Wrestling at 120 pounds, she pinned all three of her opponents at P…
A senior, Hagemann won one individual event, placed second in another was on two winning relays to help the Statesmen win the team title at Li…
A 6-foot-3 senior guard, Cox led the Knights to three victories last week. He poured in 33 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a 68-55 wi…