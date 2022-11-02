Allen Middleton • Mascoutah football

A 6-foot, 180-pound senior receiver who has committed to SIU Carbondale, Middleton showed his versatility by taking snaps at quarterback and running back, scoring on three touchdown runs, to lead Mascoutah to a 21-20 comeback victory against Marion in a Class 5A first-round playoff game. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a 53-yard run with 7:52 left in the fourth quarter. Middleton finished with 12 carries for 175 yards and caught six passes for 64 yards. Overall, Middleton has caught 44 passes for 719 yards (16.3 per catch) and nine TDs, rushed for 295 (11 yards per carry) and five TDs and has a team-leading 56 tackles.