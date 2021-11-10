Alli Bishop • Westminster volleyball

A 6-foot-1 junior right-side hitter, Bishop helped the Wildcats capture their first state championship since 2012. In a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 sweep of Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 championship match, Bishop had a match-high 13 kills on 29 attempts with two errors for hitting percentage .379, along with three block assists. The Wildcats advanced to the final by coming back to beat Nerinx Hall in four sets in the semifinals, with Bishop contributing 11 kills, three digs and three block assists. For the season, Bishop averaged 2.5 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .238. She earned first-team all-district honors this season.