 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alli Bishop • Westminster volleyball
0 comments

Alli Bishop • Westminster volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alli Bishop, Westminster

Alli Bishop, Westminster volleyball

A 6-foot-1 junior right-side hitter, Bishop helped the Wildcats capture their first state championship since 2012. In a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 sweep of Logan-Rogersville in the Class 4 championship match, Bishop had a match-high 13 kills on 29 attempts with two errors for hitting percentage .379, along with three block assists. The Wildcats advanced to the final by coming back to beat Nerinx Hall in four sets in the semifinals, with Bishop contributing 11 kills, three digs and three block assists. For the season, Bishop averaged 2.5 kills per set with a hitting percentage of .238. She earned first-team all-district honors this season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News