Allie Maloney • Cor Jesu swimming

A sophomore, Maloney had four first-place finishes at Ladue's Eudal Early Season Invitational to help lead the Chargers to the team title. She won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.72 seconds, the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.74 and anchored the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. She also won four events in a dual meet with Villa Duchesne to kick off the season. At last season’s Class 1 state meet, Maloney finished sixth in the 200 medley relay, 11th in the 200 freestyle, fourth in the 100 backstroke and was part of the winning 400 freestyle relay to help the Chargers win the team title. She also swims for the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team.