Allie Turner • John Burroughs basketball

In her last four games, Turner, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, averaged 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, while shooting 27 of 46 from the field and 19 of 30 from beyond the 3-point arc. She had big performances in a narrow loss to Helias (22 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals) and in wins over Whitfield (31 points, 7 rebounds) and Nerinx Hall (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals). Turner, who is averaging team highs in scoring (18.9), rebounding (5.4), assists (4.8) and steals (3.1), was the leading scorer (17.4) on Burroughs’ Class 4 state championship team last season. She was first-team All-Metro, all-state, district MVP and Metro League player of the year.