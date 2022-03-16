Allie Turner • John Burroughs basketball

A 5-foot-7 sophomore point guard, Turner helped lead the Bombers to their first state semifinal appearance since 2003. In a 53-42 Class 4 state quarterfinal victory over Hallsville, she filled the scoresheets with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. She was the Bombers’ leading scorer in a 64-60 win over Cardinal Ritter in the sectional round, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Turner, who was the co-MVP of the Class 4 District 6 Tournament and the Metro League player of the year, is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 steals. She was a state qualifier last fall in cross country.