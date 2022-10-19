Allie Waldron • Lindbergh softball

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sophomore left-handed catcher, Waldron led the Flyers to the Class 5 District 1 championship. In a 3-2 victory against Oakville in the title game, she went 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four stolen bases. Waldron also played a key role in Lindbergh’s 2-1 semifinal win over Seckman, going 2 for 3 with a double and a home run and two runs scored. She made it 2-0 in the third when she hit an opposite field home run to left field for her fourth home run this season. Waldron is tied for the area leaders in triples (9) and among the leaders in batting average (.531), runs (42), stolen bases (30) and slugging percentage (.898).

