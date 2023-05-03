The senior outfielder and three-year starter has helped the Musketeers hit the 20-win plateau for the first time since 2015, with many of those victories coming during a 12-game win streak. Last week Zipfel was 7 for 10 with one home run, eight RBI and four doubles as Red Bud won two of its three games, including a 7-2 triumph against Cahokia Conference Illinois Division rival Wesclin in which she drove in four runs. Her home run came in a 6-1 nonconference victory at Belleville West. Zipfel leads the area with 14 doubles and is hitting .456 with two home runs and 35 RBI, which ranks second in the area. She also has scored 15 runs and stolen 10 bases.