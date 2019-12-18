Allison Meyer • Washington wrestling
Allison Meyer, Washington

A junior, Meyer won tournament championships on successive days last week. Wrestling at 120 pounds, she pinned all three of her opponents at Parkway West’s Lady Longhorn Roundup, capping off her day by finishing off North County’s Mikayla Whatley, a state qualifier last season, midway through the second period. Wrestling the following day at 115 pounds in the Summit Sherri Lance Invitational, Meyer pinned both of her opponents, including Mehlville’s Abigail Pesselato in the final. Meyer is 9-1 this season with all of her victories coming by fall. Last season, she finished tied for fifth at state at 116 pounds.

