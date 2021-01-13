A senior, Meyer improved her record to 21-0 by winning the championship of the 117-pound weight class at the GAC Tournament. She pinned St. Charles’ Hayley Newtown in 1 minute and 3 seconds in the championship match after winning by tech fall in the first round and by fall in the semifinals. It was the third tournament title of the season for Meyer, who won at the Union Invitational and the North County Scramble. All of her wins this season have come by fall or tech fall. A two-time district champion, Meyer lost the bubble match that would have qualified her for a medal at both state tournament appearances.
Allison Meyer • Washington wrestling