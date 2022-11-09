Allison Risley • Lafayette volleyball

A 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter, Risley led the Lancers to their seventh state championship and first since 2016. In a 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-17 victory over Kickapoo in the Class 5 championship match, she had a team-high 17 kills, 25 digs and made 16 serve receptions with no errors. She had eight kills, 20 digs and was flawless on 13 serve receives in a four-set win over Liberty North in the semifinals. For the season, Risley averaged 2.6 kills and 2.9 digs per set and had a serve receive percentage of nearly 90. Risely was named to all-tournament teams at the Lafayette Quad and Ozark Grand Slam and was all-conference in 2021.