Ally Kruger • Liberty cross country

A junior, Kruger captured Liberty's first state championship for the cross country program and set a new Gans Creek Cross Country Course record with a time of 18 minutes and 3.1 seconds at the Class 5 state meet. She also is the first girls cross country state champion from the Wentzville School District. She overtook the defending state champion, Carolyn Ford of Rock Bridge, along the way and then Lafayette’s Grace Tyson in the final 1,000 meters to win by seven seconds. It was the fifth victory of the season for Kruger, who was a winner at the Forest Park Festival, Gans Creek Classic, GAC Central Conference meet and Class 5 District 4 meet.
