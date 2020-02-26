A sophomore, Dennis won three gold medals to help lead the Pioneers to a second-place finish in the Class 2 state championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex. She placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.52), 100 butterfly (56.58) and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay, which finished third. At the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet, Dennis set a school record with a season-best time of 56.20 in the 100 butterfly in the preliminaries. She is also the holder or co-holder of four school records — 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay. She moved from Mobile, Ala., just prior to the school year.
Alyssa Dennis • Kirkwood swimming