Alyssa Frederking • O’Fallon volleyball

A 5-foot-8 senior setter, Frederking led the Panthers to the championship of the Belleville East Metro Classic and was named the tournament’s most valuable player. In five tournament matches, she accumulated 140 assists and 42 digs. She had 32 assists and nine digs in 25-18, 28-26 win over Normal Community in the championship. She also had big performances in pool play wins over Quincy (33 assists, 13 digs), Columbia (22 assists, 5 digs), Breese Central (28 assists, 6 digs) and Parkway West (25 assists, 9 digs). A first-team all-conference selection last season, Frederking leads the area in assists average (11.5 per set) and is among the leaders in service points (131).

