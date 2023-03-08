The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward made history twice last week. Koerkenmeier recorded what is believed to be the first triple-double in Illinois girls basketball state tournament history, which helped the Knights win the first state championship in program history. Koerkenmeier had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in the Class 2A title game, a 62-46 victory for Mater Dei. That performance came after she scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and five blocks in Mater Dei’s 61-54 victory against defending state champion and heavily favored Quincy Notre Dame, avenging a loss to Notre Dame during the regular season. Koerkenmeier finished the season with team-leading averages of 8.5 points, 6.7 and 2.1 blocks per game. She was a second team Class 2A all-state pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.