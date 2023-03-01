The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward has made a difference in many ways during the postseason to help the Knights advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1991. Koerkenmeier produced season bests of 18 rebounds and six blocks during a 55-45 sectional semifinal victory against Massac County to go along with seven points and four assists. She also had five blocks, five rebounds and four points in a 40-38 victory against rival Breese Central in the sectional title game. On Monday, Koerkenmeier had a team-best 10 points and also had seven rebounds and five blocks as Mater Dei beat Paris 35-26 in the Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional.