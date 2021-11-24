 Skip to main content
Alyssa Lewis • Alton basketball
A 5-foot-7 sophomore shooting guard, Lewis led the Redbirds to the championship of the Alton Tipoff Tournament and was named the tourney MVP. She opened the season with a double-double of 14 points, 11 assists, six steals and three rebounds to lift Alton to a 77-42 over Jerseyville. In the Redbirds’ next game, Lewis scored a game-high 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made eight steals and four assists in a 62-49 win over Mater Dei. She closed out the tourney with another big performance (15 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) in a 71-34 win over Springfield Southeast. Lewis is a transfer from Ladue, where she averaged 14.3 points last season.

