Amar Johnson • Chaminade football

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior running back and defensive back, Johnson rushed for 250 yards on 31 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Red Devils to a come-from-behind 27-20 win over Ladue in a Class 5 District 2 semifinal. He also had three catches for 22 yards and made two tackles. Chaminade trailed 20-14 heading into the fourth quarter, but Johnson came through in the clutch, scoring on fourth quarter runs of 5 and 66 yards to secure the win. It was a breakout game for Johnson, who had rushed for 242 yards and four TDs coming into the game. A first-team all-state pick last season, Johnson has verbally committed to South Dakota State.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.