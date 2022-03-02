 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amari Foluke • Metro basketball

Amari Foluke, Metro basketball

A 6-foot-1 junior point guard, Foluke maintained his lead in the area scoring race with an average of 24.8 points per game as Metro’s season came to an end with a loss to Miller Career in first-round district tournament game last week. He had a team-high 17 points in that game after nearly notching quadruple-double with 26 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and seven assists in a 70-67 win over PHL rival Gateway STEM. Foluke scored his season high and one of the area’s top single-game performances of the season when he netted 46 points against North County Christian in early February. He earned all-tournament honors at Normandy in December.

