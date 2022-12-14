Amari Foluke • Metro basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior point guard who led the area in scoring last season (24.8) has picked up where he left off and is currently tops among area scorers, averaging 35.4 points. He went on a scoring binge last week, eclipsing 40 points in a pair of victories. He poured in 48 points, including hitting seven 3-pointers, and handed out three assists in a 67-55 win over DuBourg and followed by scoring 43 points and making seven steals to lift Metro to a 67-31 win over Sumner. Foluke, who set the scoring record at the Borgia Turkey Tournament by totaling 100 points in three games, also was a part of a Metro soccer team that advanced to the district final.