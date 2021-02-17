A 6-foot senior small forward, Bell led the Panthers to a pair of decisive victories against Southwestern Conference foes in their first two games of the season. She kicked off the season with a double-double of 26 points, 17 rebounds and four steals in a 71-44 win at Alton, and two days later she recorded another double-double (21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) to lift the Panthers to a 68-38 win over Collinsville. Last season, she averaged 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds and was named first-team all-conference. Bell, who has signed to play basketball at Mississippi College, is 137 points shy of 1,000 for her career.
Amelia Bell • O’Fallon basketball