A sophomore goalkeeper, Alajbegovic led the Bronchos to four victories last week as they captured the SCAA Tournament championship to cap off the alternate fall season with a 12-2 record. In the championship game against Brentwood, he was a difference maker, saving all 12 shots he faced in a 1-0 win. After a scoreless first half, Bayless finally broke through on a goal by Ajdin Muratovic in the 60th minute. From there, Brentwood, buoyed by six corner kicks, made a big push in the final 20 minutes but couldn’t beat Alajbegovic, who notched his seventh shutout in his first season as the team’s goalie. He finished the season with a 1.25 goals against average.
Amer Alajbegovic • Bayless soccer