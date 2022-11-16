Amorion Oliphant • Duchesne football

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound safety and multi-position performer on offense, Oliphant had 13 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to a 37-18 win over Brentwood in the Class 1 District 2 final. Oliphant scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter, a 71-yard run in the third quarter and closed out the scoring with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. For the season, Oliphant has rushed for 489 yards and six TDs, caught 17 passes for 297 yards and three TDs and has made 44 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. The versatile Oliphant, who has taken snaps quarterback, wide receiver and running back, was named all-conference as an athlete.