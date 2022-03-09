 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Ceko • Lutheran South basketball

A 5-foot-7 senior guard, Ceko led the Lancers to the Class 4 District 4 championship and was named to the all-district team. South held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Ursuline for a 43-41 win in the championship game, and Ceko led the way with a team-high 12 points to go along with four rebounds. She had 15 points, three rebounds and four steals in a 77-36 semifinal win over Bayless. Ceko averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals this season and was named second-team all-Metro League. A three-sport athlete, Ceko also plays volleyball and soccer. She had 22 goals to lead the Lancers final four soccer team in scoring last spring.

