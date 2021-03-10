A 5-foot-10 senior forward, Davis led the Crusaders to three overtime victories last week with a double-double in each game. In a 76-72 win over crosstown rival Belleville East, Davis poured in 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Crusaders then survived a double overtime battle with Mater Dei for a 62-60 win on the road and Davis led all scorers with 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Althoff closed out the week with another double overtime game, coming away with a 51-45 win over Cahokia behind 20 points and 10 rebounds by Davis. A four-year starter, Davis is second in the area in scoring (25.3) and among the leaders in rebounding (9.9).
Anaya Davis • Althoff basketball