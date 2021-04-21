A 5-foot-8 senior outside hitter, Grohmann helped the Hawks complete a 16-2 season with an eight-match winning streak, including three victories last week. She had eight kills and seven digs in a two-set win over Granite City, seven kills and 11 digs in a two-set victory over Wood River and had 10 kills and seven digs to help Gibault come from behind after losing the first set for a three-set win over rival Waterloo to cap off the season. A starter since her freshman season and the team captain this season, Grohmann averaged 3.5 kills and 2.9 digs.
Ande Grohmann • Gibault volleyball