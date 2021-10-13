Andre Robertson • O’Fallon soccer

A senior offensive wing, Robertson led the Panthers to a pair of Southwestern Conference wins last week. O’Fallon fell behind Edwardsville 2-0 early in the second half, and the score was 2-1 with 10 minutes to play when Robertson took over the game. He scored three late goals, all off long throw-ins by Evan Weber, to lift the Panthers to a 4-2 win. In the Panthers’ next game against Alton, Robertson scored in the 28th minute to make it 1-0 and added an early second-half to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-0 victory. Robertson leads the conference in scoring with 13 goals and seven assists (33 points).