Andre Robertson • O’Fallon soccer

A senior offensive wing, Robertson led the Panthers to a pair of Southwestern Conference wins last week. O’Fallon fell behind Edwardsville 2-0 early in the second half, and the score was 2-1 with 10 minutes to play when Robertson took over the game. He scored three late goals, all off long throw-ins by Evan Weber, to lift the Panthers to a 4-2 win. In the Panthers’ next game against Alton, Robertson scored in the 28th minute to make it 1-0 and added an early second-half to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-0 victory. Robertson leads the conference in scoring with 13 goals and seven assists (33 points).
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.