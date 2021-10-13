 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andre Robertson • O’Fallon soccer
0 comments

Andre Robertson • O’Fallon soccer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Andre Robertson, O'Fallon

Andre Robertson, O'Fallon soccer

A senior offensive wing, Robertson led the Panthers to a pair of Southwestern Conference wins last week. O’Fallon fell behind Edwardsville 2-0 early in the second half, and the score was 2-1 with 10 minutes to play when Robertson took over the game. He scored three late goals, all off long throw-ins by Evan Weber, to lift the Panthers to a 4-2 win. In the Panthers’ next game against Alton, Robertson scored in the 28th minute to make it 1-0 and added an early second-half to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead en route to a 4-0 victory. Robertson leads the conference in scoring with 13 goals and seven assists (33 points).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Vince Coleman vs. The Tarp. Looking back at a weird moment in Cardinals’ history, from this day in 1985​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News