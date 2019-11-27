A senior midfielder, Kogut scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period to lift the Falcons to a 2-1 win over Platte County in the Class 3 state championship game. It is Summit’s second state title (2016). The game-winner came on a scramble for a rebound after two shots by Christian Kraus. Just prior to that, Kogut suffered a severe leg cramp but played through it. Kogut helped send the Falcons to the championship game by scoring an early second-half goal in a 2-1 semifinal win over Webster Groves. A three-year starter and first-team all-conference selection, Kogut finished the season with 13 goals and 17 assists.
