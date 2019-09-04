A junior forward, Kribs is off to a hot start and leads the area in scoring with nine goals and six assists (24 points) for the Panthers, who won their first five games. He kicked of the season in a big way by scoring five goals and assisting on another to lift the Panthers to a 7-0 win over Staunton. In the Carlinville Kickoff Classic, he netted two goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Lincolnwood and had a goal and two assists to help beat Wood River 4-0. A starter since his freshman season, Kribs earned second-team all-conference recognition last season after putting up 16 goals and six assists.
