Andrew Lenzen • Northwest Cedar Hill football

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior wide receiver, defensive back, kicker and punter, Lenzen did a little bit of everything in a 48-28 win at Seckman. He caught five passes for 179 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown grab at 5:11 of the third quarter, made five tackles (4 solo, 1 assist), was 6-for-6 on extra point attempts and had five touchbacks on kickoffs. Overall this season, Lenzen has caught 16 passes for 355 yards (22.2 yards per catch) and three TDs, made 20 tackles, two interceptions and is averaging 37 yards per punt. He was a second-team all-conference defensive back and kicker last season and also plays basketball and baseball.
