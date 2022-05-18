 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Merseal • St. Pius X baseball

A junior shortstop and pitcher, Merseal is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak with six consecutive multi-hit games heading into Thursday’s district championship game against West County. He is batting .493 with 37 hits, 31 RBI, 29 runs, and 19 stolen bases, and as a pitcher has a 4-2 record with 24 strikeouts in 24 innings of work. In an 8-0 district semifinal win over Jefferson on Monday, Merseal was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three stolen bases. Last season, he was first team all-conference and all-district and an infielder. He also plays football as a wide receiver and cornerback.

News