A 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, Moore produced a pair of steady efforts to help the balanced Trojans earn their first state semifinal appearance since 2011. In a 49-47 victory against Francis Howell in the Class 6 District 4 championship game, Moore tied older brother Tyler for team honors with 15 points while also collecting three rounds. Andrew followed up that effort with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds during a 75-62 victory against Chaminade. Moore, who is second for the Trojans with a scoring average of 13 points per game, is one of four players on the team averaging double figures in scoring. The Trojans face Kickapoo at noon Friday in a Class 6 state semifinal in Springfield.