Andy Hennen • Lutheran South golf
A junior, Hennen won the white division of the Warrenton Invitational with a 1-under-par 69, edging the runner-up by one stroke to help the Lancers capture the team title. He had 10 pars, five birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. It was the second tournament of the season for Hennen, who shot a 5-over 66 over to finish fourth at the Metro League Tournament, which was a 15-hole event at Bellerive Country Club. He also has been the medalist in six of eight 9-hole matches and carries an average of 36.8. As a freshman, he shot a 1-under in his first match and went on to finish fifth at the district tournament, 13th at the sectional and 11th at state.

