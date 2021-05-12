 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aniyah Brown • Cardinal Ritter track and field
0 comments

Aniyah Brown • Cardinal Ritter track and field

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aniyah Brown, Cardinal Ritter

Aniyah Brown, Cardinal Ritter track and field

A freshman, Brown won the won the 100- (11.72 seconds) and 200-meter races (23.99) with state-leading times in both events at Cardinal Ritter's Lion Den Invitational. She also ran the anchor leg on the Lions’ winning 1,600 relay, which clocked in at 4:03. Brown as coming off an impressive performance in the AAA meet, where she ran a 12.04 to win the 100 and was on the winning 400 relay, which ran a state-leading 48.62, and was on the first-place 800 and 1,600 relays. At the Holt Invitational in early April, she won the 200 in 24.43 and ran a leg on three winning relays.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports