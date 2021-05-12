Aniyah Brown • Cardinal Ritter track and field

A freshman, Brown won the won the 100- (11.72 seconds) and 200-meter races (23.99) with state-leading times in both events at Cardinal Ritter's Lion Den Invitational. She also ran the anchor leg on the Lions’ winning 1,600 relay, which clocked in at 4:03. Brown as coming off an impressive performance in the AAA meet, where she ran a 12.04 to win the 100 and was on the winning 400 relay, which ran a state-leading 48.62, and was on the first-place 800 and 1,600 relays. At the Holt Invitational in early April, she won the 200 in 24.43 and ran a leg on three winning relays.